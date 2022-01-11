ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama

By The Associated Press
WJBF
WJBF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fAXHa_0diEoY5E00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia’s defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, vanquishing rival Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff title Monday for its first national title in 41 years.

Bennett connected with Adonai Mitchell on a 40-yard touchdown to give No. 3 Georgia a 19-18 lead with 8:09 left and then hooked up with Brock Bowers for a 15-yard TD on a screen to put the Bulldogs up with with 3:33 left.

The final blow came from the defense. Kelee Ringo intercepted an underthrown deep ball down the sideline by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Instead of going down with a little over a minute left, Ringo took off and behind a convoy of blockers went 79 yards for a touchdown that set off a wild celebration by the Georgia fans who packed Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Bulldogs hadn’t won a national title since freshman Herschel Walker led them there in 1980. If simply snapping the drought wasn’t good enough, doing against No. 1 Alabama (13-12) had to make it feel even better.

Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide had won seven straight against the Bulldogs, including the last four against Georgia coach Kirby Smart, Saban’s longtime assistant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJBF

Georgia Bulldogs, fans celebrate football national championship

By John Frierson UGA Staff Writer The Georgia football season began Sept. 4., in Charlotte, N.C., where a Christopher Smith interception return for a touchdown was the difference in the Bulldogs’ 10-3 win over Clemson in the Duke’s Mayo Classic. The Georgia football season ended last Monday night in Indianapolis, where a Kelee Ringo interception […]
ATHENS, GA
WJBF

Georgia falls short to Vanderbilt, 73-66

ATHENS, Ga. – In a competitive, back-and-forth contest, the University of Georgia men’s basketball team fell 73-66 to Vanderbilt Saturday evening before 6,980 spectators at Stegeman Coliseum. Junior Jaxon Etter led Georgia (5-12, 0-4 SEC) with a career-high 16 points on 5-for-8 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Senior Braelen Bridges tallied 14 points and six rebounds, while graduate Aaron Cook pitched in with 10 […]
ATHENS, GA
WJBF

Gators beat Gamecocks on Saturday Afternoon, 71-63

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Phlandrous Fleming Jr. and Kowacie Reeves scored 14 points each and Florida beat South Carolina 71-63 on Saturday for its first Southeastern Conference win of the season. Colin Castleton added 10 points, 10 points fewer than his average in conference play, but had a career-tying eight blocks plus seven rebounds. Florida (10-6, […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WJBF

Three finish in double-figures in Clemson’s 70-68 loss

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball led by as many as 23 points against Boston College but couldn’t quite close it out in a narrow 70-68 defeat on Saturday night. The Tigers (10-7, 2-4 ACC) were led by Al-Amir Dawes (Newark, N.J./The Patrick School) who finished with 17 points. David Collins (Youngstown, Ohio/First Love Christian School) netted 15 and […]
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
State
Georgia State
Indianapolis, IN
Football
State
Alabama State
Local
Indiana College Sports
WJBF

No.12 Jaguars avenge early season loss to CSU with 77-65 win

Augusta, Ga– The Augusta University men’s basketball team defeated Columbus State 77-65, avenging an earlier loss to the Cougars this season. Augusta improves to 13-2, 3-2 in PBC play while Columbus State moved to 11-4, 3-3 inside conference play. A defensive rebound and dunk by Tyshau Crawford started the 9 point Jaguar run in the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Boston leads No.1 South Carolina to 65-45 victory over Aggies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 19 points and 15 rebounds for her 10th consecutive double-double and No. 1 South Carolina used a third-quarter surge to put away Texas A&M 65-45 on Thursday night. Boston had already tied the program best with nine consecutive double-doubles last time out and moved on top when she […]
BASKETBALL
WJBF

Georgia falls to Mississippi State,88-72

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Despite a career scoring night from sophomore Kario Oquendo, the University of Georgia men’s basketball team was unable to earn its first conference victory of the season, dropping an 88-72 contest to Mississippi State Wednesday evening before 5,973 spectators at Humphrey Coliseum. Oquendo led Georgia (5-11, 0-3) with a career-high 28 points on 9-for-17 shooting […]
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bryce Young
WJBF

Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B

BOSTON (AP) — Navient, a major student loan collecting company, agreed to cancel $1.7 billion in debt owed by more than 66,000 borrowers across the U.S. and pay over $140 million in other penalties to settle allegations of abusive lending practices. The $1.85 billion deal with 39 state attorneys general was announced Thursday. Navient “engaged […]
BOSTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Drought#American Football#Ap
WJBF

Augusta Regional cancels several flights Sunday

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Several flights leaving Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) have been cancelled for Sunday morning. The Delta flight scheduled to go to Atlanta at 5:30 am is cancelled and the American Airlines flight heading to Charlotte at 7:00 am is cancelled. Looks like most flights heading to Charlotte and DC today are cancelled for Sunday.  […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Suspect in Georgia double homicide is arrested in Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Federal authorities say a suspect in a double homicide last week in Georgia has been arrested in northern Arizona. Officials with the U.S. Marshal Service say Joshua Sanders was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a bus station in Flagstaff and is awaiting extradition. They say Sanders was recently released from prison and […]
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
WJBF

Fourth-oldest gorilla in the world dies at Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Zoo Atlanta announced the passing of Choomba, a 59-year-old female western lowland gorilla, on Thursday. According to Zoo Atlanta, Choomba was the second-oldest gorilla at the zoo and the fourth-oldest gorilla in the world. Zoo officials say veterinary teams had been monitoring Choomba following a decline in her physical condition due to […]
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
WJBF

New training and loan program coming for Aiken entrepreneurs

AIKEN, SC (WJBF)- The City of Aiken recently unveiled plans for the Aiken Business Coalition Entrepreneurship Program (ABCE). It’s a loan, grant and training program focused on helping small business owners start up and grow. Participants will go through a four week training period with an additional six weeks of coaching from successful small business […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Storm brings cold winds, heavy rain to CSRA

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WJBF) — People woke up to cold temperatures and wet streets in Washington Sunday. But, it was not what some expected. “I got up this morning, looked out the window and didn’t see any snow,” Henry Crew said. Instead, heavy rain poured over downtown. High winds knocked over chairs and sent umbrellas flying. […]
WASHINGTON, GA
WJBF

WJBF

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy