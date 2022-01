TULSA, Okla. — Anyone released from prison because of the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision must be taken back into custody, Oklahoma’s Attorney General told FOX23 News. The re-arresting of many people let out of prison while awaiting for new trials was already underway when the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that McGirt was not retroactive, but those still out of custody who have been convicted and have a sentence left to serve no longer have the right to be free after the Supreme Court left in place the Court of Criminal Appeals ruling by refusing to take up the issue of retroactivity.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO