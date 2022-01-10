ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens DL Brandon Williams opens up on future with team

By Kevin Oestreicher
 7 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens could look a lot different the next time that the suit up to play in a meaningful football game. After finishing 2021 with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs, they now head into the 2022 offseason with plenty of their own players who could have played their last game in a Baltimore uniform due to free agency, retirements, or salary cap reasons.

One of those players is defensive lineman Brandon Williams, who is scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason and could be considering retirement. However, when asked about how he feels about his chances of returning to the Ravens, Williams said that as long as the team wants him, he’ll be there.

Williams had another good year for Baltimore, especially over the second half of the season. He didn’t seem quite like himself for the first few weeks of the year, and missed some time with a shoulder injury. However, once he returned he was a dominant force inside, and finished the 2021 season with 35 total tackles and three passes defended.

It’s unclear whether Williams is a part of the Ravens’ plans in 2022. However, if the two sides can hammer out a deal that works for both sides it wouldn’t be shocking to see Williams in Baltimore once again.

