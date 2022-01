On Wednesday the Niagara Falls City Council held its first legislative meeting of the year at City Hall. After new council member Traci Bax opened the meeting with the prayer and Pledge of Allegiance, City Controller Dan Morello gave a brief report regarding the city’s financial position and results from 2021. While he said it will take a couple months to close out the books in detail, it is anticipated the city outperformed its revenue projections for 2021.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY