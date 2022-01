When the Portland Trail Blazers finally unleashed Anfernee Simons this season, he answered the call and lived up to his potential so far. It may have been due to necessity because of the injuries to Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, but Simons has lived up to the trust given to him by head coach Chauncey Billups. In the midst of a tumultuous year for the Blazers, Simons has been one of the few bright spots in their campaign.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO