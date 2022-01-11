ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

IOC major sponsors mostly muted in runup to Beijing Olympics

The Beijing Winter Olympics are fraught with potential hazards for major sponsors, who...

Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China drops plans to sell Olympic tickets as virus cases rise

China on Monday cancelled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organisers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games -- partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements -- but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. But those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open. "In order to protect the health and safety of Olympic-related personnel and spectators, it was decided to adjust the original plan to sell tickets to the public and (instead) organise spectators to watch the Games on-site," the Beijing Olympic organising committee said in a statement.
SPORTS
WGN News

China’s Xi rejects ‘Cold War mentality,’ pushes cooperation

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a not-so-veiled swipe at the United States. The Chinese leader […]
POLITICS
The Independent

Clap, don't chant: China aims for 'Zero COVID' Olympics

Athletes will need to be vaccinated — or face a long quarantine — take tests daily and wear masks when not competing or training. Clapping is OK to cheer on teammates, not chanting. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be sent into isolation and unable to compete until cleared for discharge.Welcome to the Beijing Olympics, where strict containment measures will aim to create a virus-proof “bubble” for thousands of international visitors at a time when omicron is fueling infections globally.The prevention protocols will be similar to those at the Tokyo Games this summer, but much tighter. That won't be...
SPORTS
Trumann Democrat

Ruled out: Australia deports Djokovic for being unvaccinated

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. A masked Djokovic was photographed in a Melbourne airport lounge with two government officials in black uniforms before he left for Dubai. It's not clear where he will go from there. Among the possibilities are Spain, Monaco or his native Serbia, where he has an almost iconic status and would likely be greeted with a hero's welcome.
TENNIS
Trumann Democrat

Asian shares mixed after China reports slowing growth

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter. Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney rose, while Hong Kong and Seoul declined.
ECONOMY
Trumann Democrat

From Bergamo to Beijing, Italy aims for more Olympic success

MODENA, Italy (AP) — The endless cacophony of ambulance sirens. The convoys of military trucks carrying away the overflowing coffins. The funerals — or lack thereof. Nobody who lived through the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Bergamo — the first epicenter of COVID-19 in Europe — will ever forget it.
SPORTS
Trumann Democrat

Verdict soon in Djokovic's deportation appeal in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A court hearing for tennis star Novak Djokovic’s appeal against a deportation order that threatens his participation in the Australian Open ended Sunday and a verdict was expected within hours. Federal Court Chief Justice James Allsop said he and two fellow judges hoped to...
TENNIS
Trumann Democrat

Djokovic leaves Australia but debate goes on in vaccine saga

Australia made its decision, but opinion remains divided worldwide on Novak Djokovic and whether he should have been allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. At a tennis center in Phoenix on Sunday, employee Stan Taylor said the lobby was abuzz with just one...
TENNIS
Trumann Democrat

Beijing to offer Olympic tickets to 'selected' spectators

BEIJING (AP) — Only “selected” spectators will be permitted at next month's Beijing Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Monday. Beijing had already announced that no fans from outside the country would be permitted at the events, and had not offered tickets to the general public.
SPORTS
Trumann Democrat

Former NBA great Yao Ming addresses Peng Shuai, Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — Former NBA great Yao Ming said Monday he and others had a pleasant talk when they met last month with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, whose disappearance after making a sexual assault allegation against a former government official raised international concern. He also said it is...
TENNIS
The Independent

Limited spectators allowed for Winter Olympics in Beijing

Limited spectators will be allowed at next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing the International Olympic Committee has announced.Tickets will not be sold to the general public but “groups of spectators” will be present provided they adhere to the country’s strict coronavirus measures.Effectively this means they will be selected to enter the so-called ‘closed loop’ system which will keep all Games personnel sealed off from Chinese society for the duration of the Games.The organisers expect that spectators will strictly abide by the COVID-19 countermeasures before, during and after each event so as to help create an absolutely safe environment.https://t.co/N0iUrtpcK8— IOC...
SPORTS
The Independent

Team USA urged to use burner phones over fears of hacking at olympics

US athletes competing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics could be without their ordinary cellphones after Team USA advised against doing so. A warning was reportedly sent out to Team USA athletes in September and again in December about the risk of using an ordinary cellphone while in Beijing.Instead, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee is encouraging its athletes to use so called “burner” phones that will be disposed of following the games.It comes amid concerns about surveillance of athletes who are arriving in China ahead of the Winter Olympics beginning on 4 February. As the Wall...
POLITICS
AFP

Not just for the elite: China's ex-athletes in school sport push

Petite but commanding, China's former world champion gymnast Sui Lu stood among a sea of yoga mats doling out encouragement to her students as they bent their torsos towards their outstretched legs. Sui was four years old when she was picked out by China's state sports machine and began training as an elite athlete. She became world champion on the balance beam in 2011 and won silver at the London Olympics the following year. But the pupils taking instruction from her in the bright, airy room in a Shanghai university harboured no such ambitions -- Sui's class was on basic physical fitness. Lessons taught by former top athletes are part of a recent government push to carve out more time for youth fitness in the world's most populous country, as it hopes to capitalise on heightened enthusiasm for sport ahead of next month's Beijing Winter Olympics.
EDUCATION

