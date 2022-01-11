ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clock Ticks As King Soopers & Union Stall At Bargaining Table

By Karen Morfitt
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Empty shelves, department closures and staffing issues at some stores will be more widespread should union workers at King Soopers strike.

“We are about a-day-and-a-half away from engaging in the largest labor dispute involving grocery workers since 1996,” union president Kim Cordova said.

Cordova says with the approval of a majority of their members the stores in the greater Denver metro area will be the first to picket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHsvg_0diEmuEg00

(credit: CBS)

King Soopers division President Joe Kelley says the company is preparing.

“We have brought in 300, 400 people from across the country from some of our sister companies in Kroger. We have also been hiring temp workers the best we could. You know what the work market looks like,” Kelley said.

Already, stores have been operating with roughly 2,400 fewer employees. The staff that remains says it’s an issue.

“Spills on the floor are there for hours, that we can’t get to because we are stuck in check stands. Customers are irate because departments are closed and they take it out on us,” one employee and union member said.

RELATED: Not All King Soopers Employees Want A Strike

Better safety precautions, more than $16 an hour to start and affordable health care are among the things the union wants.

“These out-of-state reps are not in touch with the climate the high cost of living and housing. They don’t understand our contracts, and they don’t understand Colorado values,” Cordova said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V43s8_0diEmuEg00

(credit: CBS)

Kelley says the company presented what they considered a fair proposal and then communication stopped.

“They rejected our initial proposal within an hour, so they didn’t even negotiate. We brought $148 million to the table in wages, the largest investment in wages we have ever made at King Soopers and City Markets,” he said. “A negotiation is just that, right, a back and forth.”

Before they can return to bargaining a contract they first have negotiate how to get back to the table.

Before that will happen, the union says they want a federal mediator out of the picture saying it bogs down the discussions, and they have been asking for information about operations they say is critical to writing and evaluating proposals

The company, meanwhile, believes the offer made would be approved if union members voted, but according to Cordova it was contingent on if the unions bargaining committee approved, they rejected it, leaving members no option to vote.

Comments / 2

 

CBS Denver

King Soopers Strike Enters Fifth Day Following Meeting With ‘Little Progress’

*Editor’s note: As of 6 p.m., neither side has agreed to a contract, and the strike continues. (CBS4) – Saturday marked day 4 of the ongoing King Soopers strike in Colorado after the company and the UFCW Local 7 met and “made little progress.” Several local organizations are standing in solidarity with those on the picket lines. The Party for Socialism and Liberation of Denver is one of several groups in the state in unity with the UFCW Local 7 union workers on strike asking for better pay and more safety precautions such as pandemic hazard pay. (credit: CBS) “We’re here to support these workers who...
Society
9NEWS

Union, King Soopers agree to resume negotiations

DENVER — As strikers continued to walk the picket lines, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 and the owners of King Soopers agreed Thursday to resume negotiations. Kim Cordova, president of the union's local chapter, announced at a rally on Thursday that union had told officials with Kroger, which operates King Soopers and City Market, that it was willing to reopen negotiations.
CBS Denver

How Much Is Enough? Skyrocketing Prices Lead To Kroger Labor Issues, More May Be On The Way

DENVER (CBS4)- As the strike against some Colorado Front Range King Soopers stores rolled into its second day, demonstrators in Denver and Aurora stood outside the stores and asked shoppers to spend their money elsewhere.(credit: CBS) Setting aside benefits, one thing King Soopers workers want is a living wage. The last final offer the store’s parent company Kroger made to try to meet those demands was a starting rate of $16 an hour. Local 7 the union representing the workers says this offer was not acceptable and members voted to strike. Gigi Jones is a full-time supervisor at King Soopers and she says...
Westword

King Soopers, Union Agree to Restart Talks on January 14

Editor's note: After the publication of this post, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 and King Soopers restarted negotiations that the union subsequently characterized in negative terms. Learn more in our post "King Soopers Strike Update: Ugly Report About Restarted Talks." Continue for our previous coverage. The strike by...
CBS Denver

King Soopers Strike: In Addition To Higher Wages, Workers Want To Feel Safe On The Job

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of King Soopers employees walked off the job on Wednesday marking the first day of what could be a lengthy strike against the company. King Soopers grocery store worker Lawrence Kelly, left, waves at passing drivers as he joins his fellow union members as they strike across the Denver metro area on Jan. 12, 2022 in Denver. (credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) “I came in at noon and started striking at about 12:30 p.m.,” one employee told CBS4. “I will stand out here for three months to get our people better wages,” another said. It comes as the United Food and...
Colorado Daily

As a result of strike, King Soopers delays reopening of its Table Mesa store

King Soopers has delayed the reopening of its store on Table Mesa Drive, saying the reopening should be free of the distraction of the strike by its unionized workers. The south Boulder store has been closed since March, when a gunman entered the store and killed 10 people. It was originally set to open Jan. 20, following months of construction. King Soopers representatives said a new reopening date is yet to be determined.
CBS Denver

Many Denver-Area King Soopers Shoppers Choose To Go Elsewhere During Strike

DENVER (CBS4) – Many regulars at King Soopers are choosing not to cross the picket lines and are taking their business elsewhere. Parking lots at the grocery stores around the Denver metro area were unusually empty Wednesday as workers began the first day of their strike. “The people we saw going in today were a lot of Instacart workers and people trying to get their medications switched over to another store,” Anne Marie Gonzalez, a King Soopers employee. “I’m hoping it doesn’t last long. But I’m out here for the long haul till we have to be.” While fighting for...
KDVR.com

Union member crosses picket line

Day one of the King Soopers strike, and one employee choose to clock in as hundreds across Denver went on strike. Talya Cunningham reports.
CBS Denver

Employees Rally On First Day Of King Soopers Strike

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of King Soopers employees walked off the job Wednesday morning after negotiations between the company and union representing about 17,000 workers fell apart. On Tuesday, the union, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, denied King Soopers’ final offer, which included an investment of $170 million over three years for wage increases and bonuses for existing employees. The company said the offer would also raise the starting salary to $16 an hour and include health care investments that would keep premiums low. (credit: CBS) In a press release, UFCW Local 7 called the offer “unacceptable” and said the company has...
