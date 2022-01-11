ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

New to macros- eating way more fat than I realized

I'm new to the food diary and the concept of macros. And I am blown away that everyday so far (5 days) I'm averaging between 41-55% fat. Should I be concerned or change this up? Will this put me into ketosis?. Lietchi Posts: 3,269 Member. Ketosis is more dependent...

How to Get Rid of Belly Fat by Eating THIS for Breakfast!

If you are on your health journey this year but have been struggling with that stubborn belly fat for a long time, you may benefit from some great advice from a dietician!. Of course, some softness around your middle is really not something to worry about as far as “aesthetics” are concerned but you should also know that carrying it for a long time can unfortunately lead to some serious health issues.
Eat these foods to live a long life, experts say

No one food is a magic bullet. That being said, eating a wholesome, balanced diet coupled with other health-supportive activities like regular exercise and abstaining from cigarettes and alcohol can be an important aspect of maintaining your health. "As a dietitian, I’m always telling people to ‘eat the rainbow’ because...
5 Foods That Naturally Lower Cholesterol for Women Over 60

For millions of Americans, taking statins – medications like Lipitor and Crestor – to lower cholesterol has become the norm. However, these drugs, while they work, can come with significant side effects. Although most people tolerate the medications just fine, statins can cause body achiness, brain fog, liver...
This Diet Reduces Risk Of Serious COVID Illness By 41%

The protective effect of the diet against COVID appears to be even greater for those living in deprived areas. Eating healthy plant-based foods will reduce the risk of COVID infection and its severity, a study finds. The protective effect of a healthy plant-based diet against COVID appears to be even...
The New Way to Eat: Essential Tips for Happy, Healthy Meals

It's a lot like the old way to eat, but bolstered by decades of research. We're actually talking about going back to a time before meals were broken into carbs and calories, when food was a source of energy, sustenance, and pleasure that that kept your body going strong for a lifetime. These principles put the focus back on whole, seasonal foods—and put happiness into every bite. There's a lot to love about these sensible guidelines for good eating and we think you'll be right on board with this approach.
New eating habits

I have always struggled with my weight and I've now decided to do something about it! I struggle with staying within my counted calories🤔 I was wondering if anyone could help me with planning meals and advise me on what kind of things to eat for different meals please?
I've started hating and dreading my working

I do 30-45 min/day of high intensity interval strength 6 days/week. (peloton strength classes- not to be confused with their cycling program) I looked forward to them when I started, but at this point, I hate them so much. I dread them before doing them and I hate them while I'm doing them. They're necessary because besides walking 3k/day, I'm sedentary. I'm not sure what to do.
Superfoods, supplements and a serious overdraft: How I learnt to turn off the wellness noise

Nothing screams superiority quite like bringing your own food to someone’s house for dinner. It’s rude, antisocial, and downright strange. And yet, despite me knowing all this, it was something I used to do regularly. Aubergine curry squashed into a tiny Tupperware container? Yep. Precooked quinoa and my own personal “glow bowl”? Why not? Leftover “detox salad” from the night before? Go on then.It wasn’t that I was following a particular diet, or that I was a really picky eater. And I certainly wasn’t looking for a way to show off my cooking skills, of which I have none. It...
Is it alright to go over the macro goal for fat?

Hi all! First of all, please do forgive me if this is a very silly question - I've only been tracking for about a week. I've been paying the most attention to my 'bottom line' of total calories rather than the macros particularly as I get used to the mechanism and the habit of tracking everything I eat. But looking back over the past week I've been going over the 'fat' macro fairly consistently, largely through the use of olive oil (roasting veggies, homemade salad dressing) and some dairy (milk, butter in a pasta, cheese a couple of times over the course of the week). My going-in assumption is that as long as I'm eating at a deficit it shouldn't make all that much of a difference - albeit I acknowledge that some foods are more nutrient-dense for their caloric value - but I'm also slightly worried that I'll be solving one problem (weight-loss) only to create another (consequences of a relatively high-fat diet, even at a lower calorie intake). Is this something I should be worried about?
Calorie deficit with weight/size gain???

I have been in a calorie deficit for over 6 months 1200 calories a day. I was gradually losing weight/size. I had 1 week in the healthy BMI range then for the last month I have been gaining weight/measurements about half a kilo a week. Has this happened to anyone else? Any advice on what to do differently to start losing weight again?
Diabetes Eating Out Problem

I've started my health journey this Jan. I work in London at a busy job so I often don't get time to make my own lunch so I end up eating out. I want to ensure I keep eating well even though. Any tips or methods I can use to...
Zigzag Diet

Had anyone done the zigzag diet or calorie cycling? Just looking to hear others stories with it. All it is is staying within your weekly calorie goal instead of a daily one. Either way you lose weight if you're in a deficit. cwolfman13 Posts: 40,066 Member. January 13 edited January...
Intermittent Fasting & Keto Living Lifestyle

I just started learning the science behind intermittent fasting. I've been Keto Living Lifestyle for many years that means no sugar, no premade box food, etc. I subscribe to "The Diet Doctors" website to help me plan my low-carb meals. But..... I had a stressful 3 years (Alzheimer's parent - and I was primary caregiver. Sadly my best friend and mama passed in October 2021).
