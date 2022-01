NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Yale University is among 16 top U.S. universities named in an antitrust lawsuit accusing them of working together to unfairly limit student financial aid. The lawsuit, filed Sunday in Illinois federal court, argues that the schools engaged in price-fixing and unfairly limited financial aid by using a shared methodology to calculate applicants’ financial needs. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the lawsuit.

COLLEGES ・ 7 DAYS AGO