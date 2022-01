Valorant devs have confirmed that more agent updates are on the way after the patch 4.0 notes reveal no agent balancing changes for Episode 4’s release. In a recent Riot Games blog post, the Valorant developers confirmed that all agents would be under the magnifying glass in the New Year for balancing changes. The devs also revealed that the next year of Valorant would have an increased focus on agent updates.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO