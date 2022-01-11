ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Is It Safe For Boiseans To Put Their Snow Shovels Away?

By Chris
 7 days ago
Let's be real for a moment -- we've all pondered if 'Snowmageddon: Part II' was going to be a thing. Whether it's your four-wheeling plow or the snow shovel that you chunk into the garage every morning, we want to...

Jim Taylor
7d ago

I'd keep'em handy. It's still early in the season and anyone that's lived here for years and years, knows it could still snow and no matter what the weatherman or woman says, it depends on if the storms stay on one side of the mountains or decides to jump over them and wreak havoc on the Treasure Valley.

