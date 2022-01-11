Commentary: Is stagflation returning in 2022?

Today’s economic center piece was US CPI. Inflation in December rose 0.5% m/m to be up 7% year-on-year. That’s up from 6.8% the month before and the highest since June 1982! The less volatile core gauge not only accelerated y/y, from 4.9% to a three-decade high of 5.5%. Monthly price dynamics also quickened, from 0.5% to 0.6% suggesting a sharp inflation cooldown isn’t materializing so far. Energy prices fell in December (-0.4% m/m) but was more than compensated by a broad increase in almost every other category: housing (0.4% m/m), transportation (0.8% m/m), household furnishings (1.3% m/m) and apparel (1.7% m/m) are some of the most important contributors. A rudimental split, showed services and goods inflation added 2.19 ppt and 2.16 ppt respectively to the headline figure. Energy (1.8 ppt) and food (0.89 ppt) make up for the remaining difference. The high inflation only strengthens the Fed’s case to double down on its normalization intentions. This recently gained traction in markets under the form of faster (March gets an almost 90% market probability) and more (four instead of the dot plot’s suggested three) rate hikes followed by a run-off of the balance sheet shortly after rate lift-off. It also means quite some of the Fed’s expected path has been discounted by now and that may explain some of the buy-the-rumour, sell-the-fact market reaction. The US yield curve flattens. Short tenors already retreated from intraday highs in the run-up to the CPI release. Yields are up 0.6 bps (2) currently. Medium (5y) to longer maturities (10y) lose 1.2 to 2 bps. Technicals play a role here as well, with the 10y yield for example having lost momentum earlier this week after failing to break above 1.77% resistance on a sustained basis. The German bond market suffers from collateral damage on the US’. Yields were already downwardly oriented and that move accelerated in lockstep with US Treasuries’ gaining traction. In particular for the 10y yield (-4.8 bps) there were some technical elements at play too with the psychological 0% coming within striking distance but proving a (mental) step too far for now. Other changes range from -2.3 bps (2y) to -4.7 bps (30y).

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO