ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Commentary: Is stagflation returning in 2022?

By Joel Griffith
Boston Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the late 1970s, American families experienced stagflation — a combination of economic stagnation and significantly higher inflation. By the summer of 1980, unemployment hit 7.8% and the economy was actually shrinking. On the year, inflation spiked 12.3%. Some fear that today’s slowing economic growth (2.3% annualized last...

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Opinion: In 2022, stagflation could make a comeback

During the late 1970s, American families experienced stagflation — a combination of economic stagnation and significantly higher inflation. By the summer of 1980, unemployment hit 7.8% and the economy was actually shrinking. On the year, inflation spiked 12.3%. Some fear that today’s slowing economic growth (2.3% annualized last quarter)...
BUSINESS
Sentinel

Stimulus Checks 2022: When Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get $1,400

In the first few weeks of 2022, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) put pressure on Congress to pass another $1,400 one-time stimulus payment for Social Security for seniors. This is due to the confusion that has arisen in the United States as a result of an increase in Corona cases since the advent of the new, milder Omicron form. This payout would be akin to a 4th stimulus check.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

Today’s economic center piece was US CPI. Inflation in December rose 0.5% m/m to be up 7% year-on-year. That’s up from 6.8% the month before and the highest since June 1982! The less volatile core gauge not only accelerated y/y, from 4.9% to a three-decade high of 5.5%. Monthly price dynamics also quickened, from 0.5% to 0.6% suggesting a sharp inflation cooldown isn’t materializing so far. Energy prices fell in December (-0.4% m/m) but was more than compensated by a broad increase in almost every other category: housing (0.4% m/m), transportation (0.8% m/m), household furnishings (1.3% m/m) and apparel (1.7% m/m) are some of the most important contributors. A rudimental split, showed services and goods inflation added 2.19 ppt and 2.16 ppt respectively to the headline figure. Energy (1.8 ppt) and food (0.89 ppt) make up for the remaining difference. The high inflation only strengthens the Fed’s case to double down on its normalization intentions. This recently gained traction in markets under the form of faster (March gets an almost 90% market probability) and more (four instead of the dot plot’s suggested three) rate hikes followed by a run-off of the balance sheet shortly after rate lift-off. It also means quite some of the Fed’s expected path has been discounted by now and that may explain some of the buy-the-rumour, sell-the-fact market reaction. The US yield curve flattens. Short tenors already retreated from intraday highs in the run-up to the CPI release. Yields are up 0.6 bps (2) currently. Medium (5y) to longer maturities (10y) lose 1.2 to 2 bps. Technicals play a role here as well, with the 10y yield for example having lost momentum earlier this week after failing to break above 1.77% resistance on a sustained basis. The German bond market suffers from collateral damage on the US’. Yields were already downwardly oriented and that move accelerated in lockstep with US Treasuries’ gaining traction. In particular for the 10y yield (-4.8 bps) there were some technical elements at play too with the psychological 0% coming within striking distance but proving a (mental) step too far for now. Other changes range from -2.3 bps (2y) to -4.7 bps (30y).
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asset Price Inflation#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

China's births fall in 2021, as workforce shrinks

The number of babies born in China continued to shrink last year in a decade-long trend, official data showed Monday, as a declining workforce adds pressure to the ruling Communist Party s ambitions to boost national wealth and global influence.Some 10.6 million babies were born, down 12% from the 12 million tallied for 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics reported.The total population stood at 1.413 billion at the end of 2021, an increase of 480,000 from the previous year, the data showed.The decline in birth rates could undercut the ruling party's plans to develop technology and self-sustaining economic growth...
WORLD
tennesseestar.com

Commentary: Getting Back to Normal

People keep asking me how we get back to normal. How do we return to the days before vaccine mandates and closed schools to a fully functioning military, secure borders, and a time when inflation wasn’t through the roof? I’ll give you the short answer: pure, unadulterated political power.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after China reports slowing growth

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter.Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney rose, while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. The weakness in China's economy toward the end of 2021 is prompting suggestions Beijing should intervene to prop up growth with interest rate cuts or by injecting money into the economy through public works spending.Shortly before the growth data were released, the Chinese central bank announced a rate cut on medium-lending to commercial banks to the lowest...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy