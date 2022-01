Fort Worth's La Onda restaurant recently had Foxley River oysters from Prince Edward Island on the menu. Not only is Fort Worth entering rodeo season, and getting its first taste of winter weather (you can set your clock by it — rodeo equals winter in Cowtown), it’s also smack dab in the middle of oyster season. That’s right, January’s cold waters mean prime oyster eating. No one can help having oysters on the brine. . . I mean brain.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO