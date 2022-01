Chris talks about some misleading headlines in local media, such as claiming Children’s hospitals are at capacity because of COVID. What they like to hide is that a majority of those kids do not go to the hospital for COVID, but are tested for it once there. It’s a shame we are still seeing headlines like this. But what is crazy to see is someone like Jake Tapper agreeing about misleading titles like that! Who would’ve thought we’d see the day when they would start agreeing with us?

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO