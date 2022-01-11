‘Ordinary Joe’: Shane & Hannah Burcaw on Their Big TV Cameo

According to TVLine, Noth traveled to Paris to film a scene as Mr. Big with Sarah Jessica Parker that was to be part of the season finale. But following allegations that Noth sexually assaulted multiple women, the HBO Max Sex and the City series is scrapping the scene, which would've been a fantasy since Mr. Big was killed off in the season premiere. "According to sources, And Just Like That’s creative team ultimately decided that the minimal footage Noth had shot with Parker on location in Paris was not integral to the scene," reports TVLine's Michael Ausiello. He adds: "An insider notes that the finale was not locked at the time that the allegations against Noth were made public." HBO Max declined comment.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO