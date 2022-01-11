‘Ordinary Joe’: Shane & Hannah Burcaw on Their Big TV Cameo

Black-ish spoilers follow. Black-ish returned for its eighth and final season in the US last night (January 4), and the premiere featured a major cameo from none other than Michelle Obama. The former First Lady played herself in the show, being introduced as the guest speaker at a fundraiser Dre...
This was a weak comeback after the cliffhangers in the winter finale. While Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 10 featured some sweet moments, it lacked the emotional punch it needed after the two cliffhangers it dropped in Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 9,. Where was the actual aftermath of Joe...
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1, Episode 10 of Ordinary Joe, “Snow Globe.”]. Ordinary Joe is officially back after signing off right before Thanksgiving, and the drama’s at an all-time high for Joe Kimbreau (James Wolk) and his many lives. While the latest installment,...
A revival of “Joe Millionaire,” “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” (7 p.m., Fox) follows a bevy of beauties as they “date” two Joes, not knowing which one is wealthy. It’s hard to quite appreciate how goofy and popular the original “Joe” was back...
Is a second Ordinary Joe marriage in trouble? When the NBC drama returns with a new episode on Monday (at 10/9c), Nurse Joe finds himself rushing to make three dozen adaptive pants alongside Kinsley, the aide he hired to help with son Christopher’s care while his wife Jenny is pursuing her law degree out of state.
It turns out Kinsley is a bit of an entrepreneur who pre-sold the zippered garment to her caretaker friends. In the above exclusive sneak peek, she and Joe enlist his mom, Eric and Amy to help with the massive project, and Kinsley sure feels right...
When Jason Burkey got the audition for the role of Darren on Ordinary Joe, he wasn’t quite sure what he was getting himself into. He was told the character was “married to Jenny in one of the storylines,” without being told exactly what that meant. “When you...
NBC‘s Ordinary Joe: Season 1, Episode 11: Calling an Audible TV show trailer has been released. Ordinary Joe stars James Wolk, Natalie Martinez, Elizabeth Lail, Charlie Barnett, David Warshofsky, Adam Rodriguez, Anne Ramsay, John Gluck, Sarah Charipar, Curtis Edward Jackson, Jack Coleman, Gabrielle Byndloss, Brandon Sutton, and Christine Adams.
The numbers for Thursday night are in, and it was a good night for CBS. Young Sheldon returned with 7.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, posting a season high in total viewers. In fact, all of the CBS shows on the night managed season highs in total viewers. B...
According to TVLine, Noth traveled to Paris to film a scene as Mr. Big with Sarah Jessica Parker that was to be part of the season finale. But following allegations that Noth sexually assaulted multiple women, the HBO Max Sex and the City series is scrapping the scene, which would've been a fantasy since Mr. Big was killed off in the season premiere. "According to sources, And Just Like That’s creative team ultimately decided that the minimal footage Noth had shot with Parker on location in Paris was not integral to the scene," reports TVLine's Michael Ausiello. He adds: "An insider notes that the finale was not locked at the time that the allegations against Noth were made public." HBO Max declined comment.
The tenth episode of NBC’s drama series ‘Ordinary Joe,’ ‘Snow Globe,’ follows the three alternate lives of Joe Kimbreau and the complications that arise in each of them. From Amy’s startling revelation to Gwen’s adorable acquaintance from the past, the episode offers astounding details about the lives of the principal characters. Meanwhile, Officer Joe and Musician Joe confront their past in life-altering ways.
CJ Box is one of Wyoming's favorite sons, he's getting a lot of attention for his body of work now(deservedly so) and he's been getting the TV treatment for some of his work. We all know about Big Sky on ABC, but the beloved series off Wyoming Game Warden Joe Pickett, is now a TV series on Spectrum.
‘Monarch’ Premiere Delayed: Fox Musical Drama to Debut in Fall 2022. It was set to be part of the network's midseason schedule, with a two-night premiere set for Sunday, January 30, and Tuesday, February 1.
From one angle, Apple TV+’s The Afterparty feels like a glorified storytelling exercise: It’s a murder mystery that unfolds over eight episodes, each styled in a different genre to match the perspective of a different character. From another, it’s just a good time — a half-hour-ish comedy that plays with familiar TV and movie tropes, without taking any of them, or itself, too seriously. As its characters will keep reminding you, it all depends on how you look at it.
The story begins, of course, with a death. 30something pop star Xavier (Dave Franco) has been dashed against the rocks below...
Bob Saget was best known for playing lovable TV dad Danny Tanner on Full House and again, years later, on Fuller House, but the actor and comedian filled a number of other great roles. Whether he was just being himself onscreen or playing a version of himself, Saget never disappoints....
Two classic canceled shows are getting the reboot treatment – Quantum Leap and Degrassi are both set to return to our screens. A sequel series to sci-fi classic Quantum Leap is in the works at Peacock, while HBO Max is rebooting teen drama Degrassi. We know a little bit...
Animation fans were pretty upset in December when it was revealed that a beloved series was recasting most of its characters. The show in question is Hazbin Hotel, a fan-favorite (and very adult) YouTube show that is set to transition to a television network or streamer with the help of A24. While A24 nor series creator VivziePop have announced the home for the full iteration of the series, several cast members from the show's pilot were either not invited back or could not come to an agreed contract for the full series.
