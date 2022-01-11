Will it rain during the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart?

BOSTON (CBS) – Several thousand Massachusetts customers were left without power following an early morning Monday storm.
Snow and rain arrived in Massachusetts overnight, but wind was the bigger issue in much of the region.
At the height of the storm, about 17,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts, but that number was down to about 6,000 by 1 p.m.
Salem was one of the hardest hit communities. Over 5,000 customers lost power late Monday morning.
Eversource and National Grid both said they had crews standing by ahead of the storm in anticipation of power outages.
