ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

‘9 hours in the cold:’ Family furious after child forgotten in daycare van

By Nexstar Media Wire, James Battaglia, Alex Love
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRpFq_0diEifNr00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — A Rochester family called for accountability Monday after their 4-year-old was left inside a van at her daycare center.

Makyia Artis’ family said she was picked up Friday morning by the Living Waters Childcare van service, brought to the daycare center, and left inside the van until dismissal nine hours later.

According to administrators at the childcare center, the child said she was tired when she was picked up that morning. Since there weren’t many kids in the van at the time, she was allowed to take a nap in the back. The van monitor, the childcare center said, forgot Artis was there, and did not follow sign-in protocol, so she was marked absent for the day.

About nine hours later, Artis was found in the back seat of the van. Her family said she was evaluated for potential hypothermia, but was ultimately uninjured.

Extreme cold to grip Northeast, Midwest this week

“Nine hours in the cold on a bus in 18 degree weather snowing all day long,” Artis’ grandmother, Brenda Powell, said. “The bus seats are leather, and windows had to have been covered in snow, where she couldn’t even see out because it snowed all day long. So she just slept balled up in a ball on a cold leather seat for 9 hours.”

Living Waters Owner Sarah Dunbar said she immediately reported the incident to the proper state agencies Friday, and apologized to Artis’ parents. She said the van driver and monitor were terminated Friday, as well.

Powell said the family was considering getting a lawyer. The Rochester Police Department said Monday it was investigating the incident, and could not comment on an open investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

‘We found a lot of blood at the scene’: Fresno Sheriff arrest boyfriend for murder of missing mom

An earlier headline of this story said missing mom found dead, which is incorrect. Missy Hernandez has still not been found, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies. The headline has been updated. FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The search for a 30-year-old Fresno mom has turned into a homicide investigation. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has arrested […]
FRESNO, CA
iheart.com

Child Left In Van At Local Daycare

A Rochester daycare center says a van driver and a monitor have been fired for leaving a 4-year-old girl in the van for nine hours on Friday. The girl is OK -- and the daycare has apologized -- but her family says it may hire a lawyer. The girl was...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daycare Center#Weather#Hypothermia
Black Enterprise

Two Daycare Employees Fired After Leaving Four-Year-Old Makyia Artis In Freezing Van

Two daycare employees were terminated after leaving a four-year-old girl in a van for nine hours in below-freezing temperatures. According to the Daily Mail, the Living Waters Childcare van monitor and driver were fired on Friday after the unidentified van’s driver admitted to leaving Makyia Artis on the frigid bus during the school day on Jan. 7. The Rochester, New York-based daycare had marked the little girl absent from school and only discovered she was sleeping in the snow-covered van in 18-degree temps– when her irate mother notified the daycare.
ROCHESTER, NY
WZOZ 103.1

EXCLUSIVE: CNY Family Left Stranded on I-95 For 14 Hours After Massive Ice Storm

A Central New York family on their way home from vacationing in Florida was left stranded for 14 hours on I-95 after a massive ice storm. Kevin Zielinski was driving back to Oriskany Falls with his wife, daughter, and her boyfriend when they came to a standstill in Virginia. And they stayed that ways for 14 hours. Snow and ice turned I-95 into a parking lot for 50 miles. "It was the craziest thing I've ever seen," said Zielinski. "There were cars and tractor-trailers all over the side of the road."
ORISKANY FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WAFB

Daycare left desperate for help after fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Raising Angels Learning Center said at first she thought she was getting a false burglary alarm like she’s had in the past, only to get a call from one of her student’s parents shortly after letting her know the school was actually on fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FOX2now.com

Florissant daycare license suspended after 3-year-old left in cold for hours

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A north St. Louis County daycare had its license suspended after leaving a 3-year-old child alone outside for hours, according to a report from the state. It happened on Dec. 13 at Tendercare Learning Center on New Halls Ferry Road in Florissant. The child was alone and unnoticed on the playground for hours, according to an investigation conducted by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
FLORISSANT, MO
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Unvaccinated People Ordered to Stay Home or Face Jail in City of 14 Million

In a sobering dose of reality cutting a relatively festive holiday season, the Philippines’ sprawling capital Metro Manila has announced yet another lockdown in an attempt to stave off a frightening spike in COVID-19 infections. This time, though, stay-at-home orders apply only to unvaccinated residents and travelers, as the rest of the metropolis carries on with only stricter protocols when in public.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy