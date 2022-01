Tourists and crew on a whale-watching expedition from Bremer Bay were distressed to see a humpback whale with a fluke tangled in fishing gear. When they saw killer whales heading towards it, they feared the humpback's day was done, a suspicion the unfortunate whale probably shared. Yet instead of living up to their names, the orca pulled most of the fishing lines off the humpback and then swam away, leaving the amazed observers wondering if their actions were deliberate cetacean solidarity or simply chance.

