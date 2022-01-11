Boston Guerrilla Opera Unveils ‘Rumpelstiltskin’

The Opera Philadelphia Channel, created during the Coronavirus pandemic to stream productions for an opera audience deprived of live productions at the Opera House, has produced a highly accessible production of Puccini’s “Tosca.” This is the tragic tale of the opera diva, Floria Tosca, whose fatal flaw of jealousy allows her to place her lover Mario Cavaradossi’s life in danger by making poor choices when questioned by the villain, Baron Scarpia, the detested chief of Rome’s police. This production, which is actually a concert version of the opera, is especially notable for significantly reducing the performance time of this famous grand opera as well as for providing an excellent, reflective narration by Charlotte Blake Alston. In her skillful narration, she is able to guide the listener through “Tosca” and render it accessible to all, as in these lines in which she introduces the characters in a highly personalized manner:

THEATER & DANCE ・ 15 DAYS AGO