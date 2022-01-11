Japan weather bureau says 80% chance of La Nina lasting through winter

DENVER (CBS4) – The powerful eruption of the Hunga Tonga volcano over the weekend produced a massive shockwave in the atmosphere. It was measured by weather stations around the world, including at least one in Colorado. That station near Boulder recorded a sharp rise and fall in the barometric pressure just before sunrise on Saturday. The #HungaTonga volcanic eruption in the southern Pacific Ocean caused a shockwave that passed through Colorado this morning! This 1 minute data from @NREL Flatirons Campus shows the wave moving through just after 6:00 AM. #cowx pic.twitter.com/l0Cx2Eo21W — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 15, 2022 The shockwave was likely...

COLORADO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO