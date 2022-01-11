King scores 15 to lead Alcorn St. over Alabama St. 70-60

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
Howard University put up a good fight but it was too much Joe Bryant Jr. and Co. to knock off Norfolk State
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 23 points and No. 9 Iowa State rolled past Oklahoma State 74-60 on Saturday. Morgan Kane had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Emily Ryan scored 13 points, and Ashley Joens added 12 points for Iowa State (16-1, 5-0 Big 12), which won its ninth straight and remained the only undefeated team in league play.
MUNCIE, Ind. — Jeenathan Williams had 20 points as Buffalo topped Ball State 74-68. David Skogman had 16 points and 11 rebounds for for the Bulls. Buffalo led by 10 points with 1:20 to go and outlasted a 3-pointer by Ball State’s Luke Bumbalough and two free throws by Tyler Cochran, who scored a career-high 28 points and had nine rebounds for the Cardinals.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Gonzaga (25)14-214862. 2. Auburn (36)16-114824. 3. Arizona14-113206. 4....
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane and Ja Morant scored 25 points each, and the Memphis Grizzlies dominated the short-handed Chicago Bulls 119-106 on Monday afternoon for their 12th win in 13 games. Brandon Clarke added 15 points and seven rebounds, missing only one of his eight shots.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. RecordPtsPrv. 1. South Carolina (28)17-17471. 2. Stanford13-37012. 3. Louisville...
The Indiana Wesleyan men’s basketball team continued its best start to a Crossroads League season since 2010-11 with a win at Mt. Vernon Nazarene Saturday. The Wildcats saw a 60-45 lead with just over 12 minutes to play in the game turn into 71-69 deficit with 5:22 remaining. But after trailing for only 32 seconds, No. 7 IWU withstood a stout challenge from the host Cougars the rest of the way to claim an 88-85 win and move to 8-0 in league play.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dane Goodwin scored 17 points, Nate Laszewski had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Notre Dame beat Howard 71-68 on Monday in the MLK Classic. Notre Dame led 67-56 before turning it over four times in five possessions, while Howard scored 10 straight. Cormac Ryan ended the Irish’s drought with two free throws with 41.5 seconds left for a three-point lead.
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen drilled a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime, lifting Oregon State to a 69-66 victory over No. 22 Colorado on Monday. Von Oelhoffen missed a jumper with 24 seconds left but got a second chance after Jelena Mitrovic grabbed the offensive rebound. Von Oelhoffen's second chance, after taking a pass from Ellie Mack, was good to give the Beavers a 69-66 lead. Colorado's Jaylyn Sherrod missed a 3-pointer with four seconds left and Mack cleared the rebound to preserve the win.
Following is the Overall Top 10 boys high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending Jan 17. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as No. 13 Georgia became the first visiting team to earn a win at Missouri this season, using a strong finish to post a 72-62 victory over the Tigers Monday night. Georgia has struggled at the...
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. Class 4A. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Ames (7)7-11091. 2. Pleasant Valley (4)10-01032. 3. Waukee Northwes10-1954. 4. Prairie, Cedar Rapids9-1757. 5. Council Bluffs, Abraham...
