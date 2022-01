The Pacers suffered their 10th loss in 11 tries Monday, as they fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 139-133. Here are three keys from Indiana’s fourth consecutive loss:. After trailing by as many as 19 in the first half, Indiana managed to make it a one-possession game late in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t come all the way back. The Pacers outscored Los Angeles 43-35 in the final period. Caris LeVert’s jumper with 30 seconds left made it a three-point game, but the Pacers made just one more field goal while the Clippers finished by hitting their final four free throws. LeVert had 11 points in the fourth, while Domantas Sabonis had eight of his 19.

