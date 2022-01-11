Bullock Creek Little League accepting registration

After four largely successful seasons, Ben Borsenik is out as Bullock Creek's varsity softball coach. Borsenik said recently in a Facebook post that, "It is with a heavy heart that I let everyone know that I will no longer be coaching at Bullock Creek." The post did not specify whether Borsenik had resigned his coaching stint or whether he had been relieved of his duties.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO