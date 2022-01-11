Bullock Creek Little League accepting registration

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University is currently accepting registration to its 15th and final Prairie Grass Film Challenge (PGFC). Open to competitors, high school-age and older, registration will close Jan. 18. Participants will have 48 hours to make film, starting at 4 p.m. Jan. 20. The final awards ceremony...
Livingston County residents and others across the state are encouraged to register for a spring event that supports state parks - with all proceeds going toward Happy Little Tree-planting and preservation efforts. The Bob Ross-inspired “Run For The Trees – a Happy Little Virtual 5K” is taking place April 22-29th....
After four largely successful seasons, Ben Borsenik is out as Bullock Creek's varsity softball coach. Borsenik said recently in a Facebook post that, "It is with a heavy heart that I let everyone know that I will no longer be coaching at Bullock Creek." The post did not specify whether Borsenik had resigned his coaching stint or whether he had been relieved of his duties.
