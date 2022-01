When the world locked down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it took a few extra illnesses down with it – including influenza, also known as flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that rates of flu were “unusually low” in the 2020-2021 season both in the United States and globally, despite high levels of testing. However, as sanctions in certain parts of the world start to ease up, the question of what might happen to a person simultaneously infected with influenza and COVID-19 becomes more pressing.

