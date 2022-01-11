ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,011 positive cases

By KRGV Digital
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCameron County on Monday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 2,011 positive cases of COVID-19. The report is based on data from Saturday, Jan. 31 through Monday, Jan. 10. A man in his 60s from La Feria and a man in his 50s from Los Fresnos died as a result...

KOLR10 News

COVID case-fatality rate declining in Missouri as more infections, fewer deaths reported

As COVID case totals stay near record highs in Missouri, the state's case-fatality rate—the ratio of diagnosed cases ending in death—has declined over time as more people contract the virus and survive. However, it is important to understand that the increase in cases has also led to rapid growth in COVID hospitalizations, further straining the healthcare industry.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS LA

LA County COVID Patient Numbers Inch Upward; 27 More Deaths Reported

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals inched upward again Monday, reaching a level nearly six times higher than the number just one month ago. Another 27 virus-related deaths were also reported Monday, lifting the county’s overall death toll from throughout the pandemic to 28,086. The county reported nearly 120 deaths over the weekend. The county Department of Public Health confirmed another 31,576 new COVID infections, a number that is likely low due to delays in weekend reporting by testing labs. To date, the county has confirmed 2,289,045 cases since the pandemic began. According to state...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

COVID-19 cases in L.A. County increased tenfold in one month

Coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County on Monday increased tenfold from exactly one month ago, highlighting the stark reality of a winter surge largely driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. A total of 31,576 new COVID-19 cases were documented on Monday — up ten times the number of cases reported on Dec. 17, 2021, […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

L.A. County Surpasses 28,000 Covid Deaths; Reports 53 New Deaths, Along With 43,883 New Positive Cases—Sunday Update

SUNDAY UPDATE: On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 53 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 43,883 new positive cases. The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. New totals for the county are 28,059 deaths, 2,257,502 positive cases, and 4,507 current hospitalizations for Covid-19. Covid test results have now been made available to more than 10,630,000 people, with 20 percent testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 17.3 percent. COVID-19 Daily Update:January 16, 2022New Cases: 43,883 (2,257,502 to date)New Deaths: 53 (28,059 to date)Current Hospitalizations: 4,507 pic.twitter.com/Z9b5hY34sN — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth)...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

New COVID rules for California workplaces go into effect today

LOS ANGELES - New COVID-19 guidelines for workplaces across California go into effect Friday, including changes to rules surrounding face coverings, testing and return to work protocols. Back in December, Cal/OSHA revised its Emergency Temporary Standards, which outline how workplaces must deal with COVID cases and prevention. One of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

At Least 71 Die From COVID In Florida Hospitals Friday

But KINSA Says Palm Beach County Looking Better, Lowers Risk… BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — At least 71 people died from COVID-19 in a Florida hospital or medical facility on Friday, according to data released Saturday by the United States Department of Health and […] The article At Least 71 Die From COVID In Florida Hospitals Friday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southkernsol.org

Increased 911 calls leads to release of community message

Kern County’s healthcare and emergency response systems released a joint community message Friday in which they urged residents to only call 911 during a real emergency. “Our healthcare and emergency response systems continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Michelle Corson, Program Manager/Public Relations Officer of the Kern County Public Health Services Department. “Kern continues to experience high volumes of 911 calls and emergency room visits that are taxing our entire emergency response system.”
KERN COUNTY, CA

