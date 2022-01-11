Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,011 positive cases

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals inched upward again Monday, reaching a level nearly six times higher than the number just one month ago. Another 27 virus-related deaths were also reported Monday, lifting the county’s overall death toll from throughout the pandemic to 28,086. The county reported nearly 120 deaths over the weekend. The county Department of Public Health confirmed another 31,576 new COVID infections, a number that is likely low due to delays in weekend reporting by testing labs. To date, the county has confirmed 2,289,045 cases since the pandemic began. According to state...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO