Environment

Japan weather bureau says 80% chance of La Nina lasting through winter

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s weather bureau said on Tuesday the La Nina phenomenon is continuing and...

TheConversationAU

Waves from the Tonga tsunami are still being felt in Australia – and even a 50cm surge could knock you off your feet

The eruption of the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha'apai created a tsunami felt across the Pacific Ocean. This includes Australia, where small but measurable tsunami waves were still being recorded as late as Monday afternoon. These may even persist into Tuesday morning. The sea level gauge at Nuku’alofa, Tonga, recorded a tsunami wave of 1.19 metres before it stopped reporting. The waves that subsequently arrived at the Australian coast were comparable to some of the biggest tsunami waves recorded here, including those generated by the southern Chile earthquake in 1960 – one of the largest on record. The Tongan volcanic...
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather Station Records Air Pressure Shockwave Produced By Hunga Tonga Volcano

DENVER (CBS4) – The powerful eruption of the Hunga Tonga volcano over the weekend produced a massive shockwave in the atmosphere. It was measured by weather stations around the world, including at least one in Colorado. That station near Boulder recorded a sharp rise and fall in the barometric pressure just before sunrise on Saturday. The #HungaTonga volcanic eruption in the southern Pacific Ocean caused a shockwave that passed through Colorado this morning! This 1 minute data from @NREL Flatirons Campus shows the wave moving through just after 6:00 AM. #cowx pic.twitter.com/l0Cx2Eo21W — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 15, 2022 The shockwave was likely...
AFP

Travel woes as winter storm blankets eastern US and Canada

A major winter storm blanketed a swathe of North America in snow Monday as it sliced up the US east coast into Canada, disrupting travel and cutting power to thousands of homes. Transport was also seriously disrupted, with drivers warned of hazardous road conditions and major travel headaches from the southern US state of Arkansas to Quebec.
Explainer-Scientists struggle to monitor Tonga volcano after massive eruption

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Scientists are struggling to monitor an active volcano that erupted off the South Pacific island of Tonga at the weekend, after the explosion destroyed its sea-level crater and drowned its mass, obscuring it from satellites. The eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano, which sits on the seismically active...
