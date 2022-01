For the first time since the 2012-13 season, their second season as a member of the Pac-12, the Runnin’ Utes have lost five straight basketball games. Their latest setback came Saturday night at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona, as No. 6 Arizona flexed its considerable muscle the second half of the second half and rolled to an 82-64 win to stay atop the Pac-12 standings.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO