The 2021-22 school year was supposed to have been a rebound to normalcy, with Covid in the rear-view mirror. Instead, midway through, the year has been "shock and overload," with teachers and administrators "working harder and losing ground," as Mike Kirst, former president of the State Board of Education, put it. Not for everyone in every school, but the overall picture ahead is equally dreary. Students are struggling, teachers are tired, and many parents are disgruntled.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO