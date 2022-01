Skyridge hands Westlake its first loss of the year. In a matchup between two of the top seven teams in the RPI, it was the Falcons who came out on top to deal Westlake its first tally in the loss column this season. Trailing by one heading into the fourth quarter, Skyridge outscored the Thunder 19-11 over the final eight minutes of gameplay to secure a 52-45 win.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO