USD/CAD Forecast: Bulls Lose Ahead of 1.27 amid Firm WTI, Mixed Risk

By Forex Crunch
 7 days ago

The USD/CAD remains under pressure near its intraday lows, undoing yesterday’s rebound. Concerns about the Fed...

FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound bulls stay on the sidelines for now

GBP/USD has started to fluctuate in a narrow range. Investors eye political developments in the UK as PM Johnson loses support. US Dollar Index stays calm following Friday's rebound. GBP/USD has begun to move sideways at the start of the new week with investors awaiting the next catalyst. Despite Friday's...
actionforex.com

Two Trades to Watch: FTSE, USD/CAD

The FTSE, along with its European peers are moving higher after the PBOC cut interest rates overnight. The 10-basis point cut is the first by the Chinese central bank is the first move to cut rates in 2 years and is boosting market sentiment. The move came after Chinese GDP...
USD/CAD Daily Outlook

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2488; (P) 1.2529; (R1) 1.2588; …. Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral for consolidation above 1.2452 temporary low. Further fall is expected as long as 1.2619 support turned resistance holds. Current development argues that whole pattern from 1.2005 has completed with three waves to 1.2963. Below 1.2452 will target 1.2286 support, and possibly further to retest 1.2005 low. Nevertheless, firm break of 1.2619 will bring stronger rebound back to 1.2812 resistance.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Risk skews to the downside in a slow start to the week

A holiday in the US and a scarce European macroeconomic calendar keep the pair ranging. US government bond yields closed the previous week near multi-month highs. EUR/USD is at risk of falling in the near term, mainly if it losses the 1.1385 support level. The EUR/USD pair is under mild...
Economy
Markets
Oil Prices
Coronavirus
DailyFx

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Chasing Oil, CAD Data Key for BoC Hike

Today will see the first of two major data points that could cement a January rate hike from the Bank of Canada. The BoC Business Outlook Survey, which is a key input for the central bank’s assessment of the economy will likely remain. However, a key caveat is that the Q4 survey will likely have captured the period prior the spread of the Omicron variant and subsequent lockdown. That being said, a strong report will be enough to see an increase in tightening bets and thus underpinning the Canadian Dollar. In turn, should a strong report today be followed up with a higher than expected inflation print tomorrow, it will be harder to argue against a January hike. Although, as I have noted before, the aggressive market pricing for 2022 remains a tall order.
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound / Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Supported at 1.3612 as Upside Risks Linger

The Pound to Dollar rate notched up its fourth consecutive advance last week but could be likely to consolidate its rally above the recently reclaimed 1.36 handle as Sterling navigates a minefield of economic data over the coming days and as the market contemplates the outlook for the greenback. Pound...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD struggles to defend 1.1400 amid mixed concerns on US holiday

EUR/USD retreats from intraday high, consolidates the biggest daily fall in two weeks. Omicron woes recede in the West but Fed rate-hike concerns weigh on sentiment, DXY seesaws after bouncing off nine-week low. ECB’s Lagarde shows readiness to support price stability, Fed policymakers highlight virus-led challenges to inflation. US...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD bulls look to 1.15 the figure for the week ahead, 50-hour EMA in focus

EUR/USD correcting Friday's drop but bearish while below the 50-hour EMA. Eyes on 1.15 the figure while markets access the divergence between the ECB and Fed. EUR/USD will start the week after a poor end to last following the market's risk-off reaction to key, yet disappointing, US data. EUR/USD ended the day down some 0.35% falling from a high of 1.1482 and breaking the figure to print a low of 1.1398. The pair recovered some ground to end at 1.1415 and remains in technically bullish territory for the week ahead.
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Oil underlies Canadian strength

WTI gains 6.5%, $83.66 high close since October 2. USD/CAD drops to a two-month low on Thursday. Weak US Retail Sales do not deter Friday recovery in USD/CAD. US advantage in Treasury spreads narrows to 2 basis points. FXStreet Forecast Poll sees near-term technical weakness. The USD/CAD touched a two-month...
investing.com

EUR/USD Forecast: $1.14748 Is A Decision Level For Bulls

What we discussed in last week's EUR/USD analysis, came to be, almost to a pip. The market broke out to the upside and reached a strong resistance level at $1.14748. The week started with the retrace back to $1.13094 which is a confluence of support, i.e., consists of a downtrend line support and a horizontal support.
