The Ohio State football team has some tough games coming up in 2022. After looking at the schedule there is one game that stands out to be a major trap game. We hear it every year from every good team in the country, the trap game on their schedule. It’s a game that your team should win, but may not or doesn’t because they are looking at the next game on their schedule for different reasons.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO