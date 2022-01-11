Michael Bay to produce ‘The Raid’ remake for Netflix

If you love crazy martial arts movies, then you need to check out The Raid: Redemption and its 2014 sequel. And if you weren’t into foreign movies before, I think these two action gems will make you a fan. Just watch the first one and you’ll be searching for the second one, but I must say, you need a strong stomach. There’s a lot of blood and a lot of bullets flying around. So if you only like those big Oscar-winning movies known for their top notch performances and development, The Raid might not be for you. Fortunately, there’s a lot of fans of this movie out there and that’s because sometimes all you need is mindless, over-the-top action. Isn’t that why we all watch action movies anyway? So what is The Raid about? Director Gareth Evans captured the attention of American audiences in 2011 when he casted Indonesian action superstars Iko Uwais and Joe Taslim as two members of an elite Indonesian police task force assigned to raid a crime-infested tenement with the goal of apprehending a violent crime lord. Hence, the direct title, which couldn’t be more to-the-point. Oh, and with the opening minutes of The Raid, it starts with a bang. The best part is, it never slows down. Just when you though you had time to take it all in, things get down and dirty right away.

