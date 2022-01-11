ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Oregon holds off Oregon State late, earns a 78-76 road win

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Eric Williams Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left and Oregon held on to take a 78-76 win over Oregon State in a Pac-12 Conference battle of rivals Monday night. Oregon took the lead with 1:37 left in the first half on a jumper...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
tsusports.com

Women's Basketball Roars Back Late To Earn Win At Alcorn State

LORMAN, Miss. - Andriana Avent had another big game with 25 points as TSU went on a 12-6 fourth quarter run for a comeback win over Alcorn State Saturday afternoon. TSU broke open a tight game in the first quarter as Avent scored 11 of the team's 14 points to spark a late run as TSU led 18-13. The Tigers continued to roll in the second quarter as they outscored ASU 11-4 over the final 8:07 as TSU led 31-19. The roles reversed in the third quarter as Alcorn State opened with a 13-4 run during the first four minutes. TSU would weather the storm from that point as they regained the lead on three occasions but ASU went on 6-0 run aided by three-point shooting to claim a 49-48 lead entering the final stanza.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Williams
Person
Jacob Young
Person
N'faly Dante
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Sunday's Timberwolves-Golden State game recap

He made five three-pointers and scored 16 points, all of them in the second half. 20 Margin of victory, the Wolves' largest over Golden State since a 121-93 victory on Feb. 7, 2007. 13-4 The Wolves' advantage in second-chance points. 54-32 The Wolves' advantage in points in the paint. 23...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Conference#Ducks#Beavers
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Wolves welcome Warriors, but Steph Curry and Draymond Green will sit

7 p.m. vs. Golden State * Target Center * BSN, 830-AM Warriors update: The Warriors (31-11), owners of the NBA's second-best record, listed both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green out for the game. Curry has a sore right hand, which he fell on in the first half of Friday's 138-96 victory at Chicago. Curry told reporters after Friday's game, "Anything that involves the hands, especially the right one, you're a little concerned. But the feeling came back, the strength came back. It hurts, but I'll be all right." Green is listed out for the fourth consecutive game because of left calf tightness. ... G Klay Thompson should be available after returning last Sunday against Cleveland following a 2½-year absence because of injuries. He has averaged 14.0 points and played around 20 minutes in three games, sitting out Friday because of injury management. ... Golden State is 13-8 on the road; this is the finale of a four-game trip that began with losses at Memphis and Milwaukee. ... Gary Payton II is questionable because of lower back spasms and 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman (right knee meniscus surgeries) remains out all season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Notre Dame wins at Howard 71-68 in MLK Classic

WASHINGTON — Dane Goodwin scored 17 points, Nate Laszewski had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Notre Dame beat Howard 71-68 on Monday in the MLK Classic. Notre Dame led 67-56 before turning it over four times in five possessions, while Howard scored 10 straight. Cormac Ryan ended the Irish's drought with two free throws with 41.5 seconds left for a three-point lead.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy