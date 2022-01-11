Oregon holds off Oregon State late, earns a 78-76 road win

7 p.m. vs. Golden State * Target Center * BSN, 830-AM Warriors update: The Warriors (31-11), owners of the NBA's second-best record, listed both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green out for the game. Curry has a sore right hand, which he fell on in the first half of Friday's 138-96 victory at Chicago. Curry told reporters after Friday's game, "Anything that involves the hands, especially the right one, you're a little concerned. But the feeling came back, the strength came back. It hurts, but I'll be all right." Green is listed out for the fourth consecutive game because of left calf tightness. ... G Klay Thompson should be available after returning last Sunday against Cleveland following a 2½-year absence because of injuries. He has averaged 14.0 points and played around 20 minutes in three games, sitting out Friday because of injury management. ... Golden State is 13-8 on the road; this is the finale of a four-game trip that began with losses at Memphis and Milwaukee. ... Gary Payton II is questionable because of lower back spasms and 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman (right knee meniscus surgeries) remains out all season.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO