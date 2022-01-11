Taeyeon to release new song ‘Can’t Control Myself’ next week

Philadelphia-raised rapper Popp Hunna is starting off the new year by releasing some new music, coming through with a music video for "Back It Up." Following the release of "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)," Popp Hunna seemed to establish himself as one of hip-hop's most exciting young talents, going viral on TikTok and earning a co-sign from fellow Philadelphian Lil Uzi Vert. However, after paperwork surfaced from Popp's childhood, which showed that he allegedly communicated with the cops after witnessing a murder when he was a kid, Uzi disavowed the rising star, publicly asking for his feature verses to be removed from his album. Snitching allegations have effectively halted Popp's rise but he's trying to look past the drama, releasing his new single "Back It Up" last week.

MUSIC ・ 12 HOURS AGO