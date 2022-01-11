ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taeyeon to release new song ‘Can’t Control Myself’ next week

By Angela Patricia Suacillo
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGirls’ Generation member Taeyeon is set to release new solo music next week. Earlier today (January 11), the soloist released a concept photo for her upcoming single, titled ‘Can’t Control Myself’. The single, slated for release on January 17, is said to be a pre-release for Taeyeon’s upcoming third full-length...

www.nme.com

