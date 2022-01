Officials are looking to hire a new associate vice provost to oversee the Center for Career Services following the head’s departure last year. Rachel Brown, the former associate vice provost for University career services, left GW in October before securing a job last month as a senior associate at Isaacson, Miller, an employment search firm, according to her LinkedIn profile. The University has hired Isaacson, Miller to assist in its search, and the firm posted a job listing for candidates who will enhance career readiness and connect students to employers around the District.

COLLEGES ・ 14 DAYS AGO