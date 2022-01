What is design? How do you brainstorm and come up with ideas? How do you execute those ideas?. Helping students figure out the answers to those questions is Lilia Gomez-Lanier, associate professor of textiles, merchandising, and interiors in the College of Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS). “Even though you might have a different area of design where you’re designing products for home or for apparel, it’s the same process,” she says. “You have to understand the client, what are they asking for, and where are they coming from, and then explore and finalize your ideas.”

ATHENS, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO