You’d best believe that Dukes of Hazzard actress Catherine Bach loved the time she spent on the set of the popular television show. There’s no question about it — Catherine Bach is best known for playing Daisy Duke on the TV series The Dukes of Hazzard. The hit show aired for seven seasons on CBS from 1979 until 1985. In addition to her role as Daisy, Bach is also known for playing Margo Dutton in the Canadian adventure drama African Skies. More recently, in 2012, Bach joined the cast of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless as Anita Lawson.

