Captain Strand is embracing a new life — but not a new hairstyling routine, don't worry!. In an exclusive clip for Monday's season 3 premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star, Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) is settling into life in the wilderness (or the area surrounding Austin, anyway). The preview footage sees Owen out swinging an axe, chopping wood, when he meets a (attractive female) neighbor (played by Julie Benz) who "lives in the cabin over yonder" and warns him an ice storm is on its way. A former New Yorker, Owen is unfazed by Texas' take on winter weather, but knowing this show, we're sure he'll come to regret that approach fairly quickly.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO