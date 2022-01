Alright, Blue Bloods fans. If you haven’t taken the time to wish Tom Selleck’s daughter, Hannah, a happy birthday, you better do so. Better late than never. Okay, you may not have even known that Tom Selleck has a daughter. And if that’s the case, we can give you a free pass. But the fact of the matter is that Selleck does, indeed, have a daughter and she just turned 33-years-old. Oh, and did we mention that she is out-of-this-world gorgeous?

CELEBRITIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO