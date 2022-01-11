ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Connors basketball from Monday

Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 7 days ago

MURRAY STATE 89, CONNORS STATE 77 (M) — Xavier Glenn...

www.muskogeephoenix.com

The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Atlanta Hawks Have Lost 20 Games Out Of 33 Since Trae Young Said The Regular Season Is More Boring Than The Playoffs

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
FanSided

Former USC QB Jaxson Dart reportedly has decision down to 2 schools

As Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg look at transferring away from the USC football program, it appears as if they have a couple destinations in mind. One of the most interesting quarterbacks in this round of transfers is apparently getting close to making a decision. Jaxson Dart, who decided to transfer away from the USC football program after Lincoln Riley was hired, has trimmed his list of possible transfer destinations to a couple schools, according to a report from On3.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Notre Dame Is Reportedly Hiring Former Ohio State Coach

Notre Dame’s football program is reportedly set to make a big assistant coach hire. According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Fighting Irish are set to hire a former Ohio State Buckeyes assistant coach. Al Washington, whom Ohio State parted ways with following the 2021 season,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

Joe Lunardi, ESPN

Current: Three seed, facing Wagner Last week: Six seed Lunardi has eight Big Ten teams making his 2022 bracket, the most of any conference, and the Badgers share the three line with Purdue. He is still predicting Michigan State will be the Big Ten’s automatic qualifier as the conference tournament champion, but the Spartans are a four seed in his projection.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ohio State football: A new Day at OSU

Although the title of this article, It’s a new Day at OSU, is in obvious reference to Ryan Day, it can be interpreted in two different ways. I say it is a new Day at the Ohio State football program because Ryan Day is showing a much different, tougher mindset this offseason compared to last. He did not like what he saw during the 2021 season and has really cleaned house and revamped his coaching staff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: LIVE Updates, results and featured coverage for Monday, Jan. 17

No. 2 Saddle River Day vs. No. 16 Ewing at Moore Catholic (N.Y.), 4. No. 11 Sparta vs. St. Mary’s (N.Y.) at Moore Catholic, 2:30. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
BASKETBALL
ESPN

Fantasy basketball daily notes for Monday: Early afternoon slate

Some weekends in the NBA have really fun storylines. Last Sunday was Klay Thompson's triumphant return to the floor. This weekend, unfortunately, was defined by knee injuries to superstars Kevin Durant and Zach LaVine. Brooklyn's Durant will miss at least a month due to a knee injury. A realistic benchmark...
NBA
The Herald

Roundup: Snow storm wipes out Monday's girls basketball schedule

Monday’s winter sports schedule was wiped out by the winter storm that hit the area on Sunday night and lasted into early Monday afternoon. Five girls basketball games on Monday’s schedule were postponed:. Region 1: Rocky Grove at Mercer; Commodore Perry at Kennedy Catholic. Region 5: Franklin at...
ENVIRONMENT
The Baltimore Sun

Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 70-59 loss to Rutgers

Despite having an 11-point lead at halftime, Maryland men’s basketball dropped to 1-5 in Big Ten Conference play after a 70-59 loss to Rutgers Saturday afternoon. From Maryland freshman Julian Reese’s first career start to the Terps’ second-half meltdown, here are three takeaways from one of the most disappointing losses this season at the Xfinity Center. Freshman Julian Reese earns his first ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

J.J. Watt has harsh comments for Cardinals after playoff loss

JJ Watt maintains high expectations for himself, his teams, and his teammates. That’s why he did not hold back after his Arizona Cardinals got blitzed 34-11 by the Los Angeles Rams in their NFC Wild Card playoff game on Monday night. Watt returned from a serious shoulder injury to...
NFL
kxnet.com

Basketball: Shiloh Christian and Wilton-Wing Grab Wins on Monday

Basketball: Shiloh Christian and Wilton-Wing Grab Wins on Monday. Basketball: Shiloh Christian and Wilton-Wing Grab Wins on Monday. ‘Incredible to see’: Bottineau Winter Park honors military members on Military Appreciation Day. Betty White Challenge: For Belle’s Sake animal rescue hosts meet and greet to honor late actress. Region's...
BISMARCK, ND

