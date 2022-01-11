ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Avian Influenza Hits Eastern Canada

By Philip Gruber, pgruber@lancasterfarming.com
Lancaster Farming
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighly pathogenic avian influenza has been found in Newfoundland, the first detection of this strain in the Americas since 2015. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency confirmed an H5N1 subtype of the disease Dec. 20 at a multispecies exhibition farm. Some 360...

www.lancasterfarming.com

Comments / 0

Related
outbreaknewstoday.com

China reports human H9N2 avian influenza case in Guangdong Province child

The World Health Organization (WHO) in the Western Pacific Region were notified of an additional human infection with avian influenza A(H9N2) from China. The case is a 7-year-old male from Heyuan City, Guangdong Province with onset of illness on 28 November 2021. The case was in a mild condition and was not hospitalized. Prior to onset of illness, the case had exposure to a live poultry market and no further cases were suspected among family members at the time of reporting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

China: Additional H5N6 avian influenza cases reported for 2021

In a follow-up on the H5N6 avian influenza situation on Mainland China, Hong Kong health officials report five additional human cases of avian influenza A(H5N6) from December 2021, bringing the total cases reported to 36 last year. The latest reported cases include two fatalities from Luzhou, Sichuan province. Age Sex...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Poultry Site

Bulgaria reports avian influenza outbreak at duck farm

This is the fifth industrial farm hit by the highly pathogenic avian influenza type A in southern Bulgaria since December, reported Reuters. Bird flu is often fatal for poultry. It cannot be transmitted through food, though some human cases have raised concern among epidemiologists. A wave of bird flu in...
PETS
agfax.com

Poultry: USDA Confirms Case of Avian Influenza in U.S. – DTN

A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in a wild American wigeon in Colleton County, South Carolina, USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced late Friday afternoon. This is the first time the virus, Eurasian H5 HPAI, has been detected in a wild...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Influenza#Canada#Wild Birds#H5n1#Canadian#North American
The Poultry Site

Tracing and controlling High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza in Japan

Scientists have discovered a route of introduction for High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza Virus (HPAIV) H5N8 into Japan and, in parallel, have investigated the potential of two human anti-influenza drugs for the control of HPAI in birds. Since October 30, 2020, there have been over 30 recorded outbreaks of High Pathogenicity...
HEALTH
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Continued restrictions hit Canada’s regional airports, occupants

Many regional airports in Canada and their occupants are still grappling with the government’s mid-March 2020 decision to dramatically reduce the number of airports that can accept overseas passenger flights. With most of Canada now in some form of lockdown for at least the next month, it is unclear when the recovery process can begin for facilities still facing this constraint.
WORLD
BBC

Avian flu found in Canada geese in Birmingham

Bird flu has been confirmed in Canada geese in a city's parks. The A(H5N1) strain of avian influenza has been found in geese in Cannon Hill Park and Witton Lakes in Birmingham, the city council said. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in the West Midlands said avian flu is...
ANIMALS
Farm and Dairy

Highly pathogenic avian influenza confirmed in wild bird in South Carolina

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed highly pathogenic Eurasian H5 avian influenza in a wild American wigeon in Colleton County, South Carolina. Eurasian H5 HPAI has not been detected in a wild bird in the United States since...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Poultry Site

New avian influenza strain poses higher risk of spread to humans

The spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza has raised concern among governments and the poultry industry after previous outbreaks led to the culling of tens of millions of birds and trade restrictions, reported Reuters. "This time the situation is more difficult and more risky because we see more variants emerge,...
AGRICULTURE
primenewsghana.com

Ashanti Region: 18,000 birds to be culled over Avian influenza

A total of 18, 000 birds in two poultry farms in the Ashanti Region of Ghana are to be destroyed to prevent the spread of Avian influenza in and around nearby farms. The Ashanti Region recorded cases of bird flu in the two major poultry farms shortly after the Christmas celebrations.
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

France expands control measures in fight against avian influenza

Alongside current zoning measure already in force, the Ministry is prohibiting the establishment of day-old poultry in all species until 7 January. The government said the measures could be extended if the situation evolves. An economic support system for the breeders concerned will be put in place by the state.
INDUSTRY
raleighnews.net

Travel Disrupted as Winter Storm Blankets Eastern US and Canada

MONTREAL, CANADA - A major winter storm blanketed a swath of North America in snow Monday as it sliced up the U.S. East Coast into Canada, disrupting travel and cutting power to thousands of homes. About 120,000 American customers were without power at 4:45 pm EST (2145 GMT), according to...
ENVIRONMENT
contagionlive.com

COVID-19 Precautions Likely Eliminated Pediatric Influenza-Related Hospitalizations in Canada

No influenza-related hospitalizations of children were found in a nationwide study of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 20/21 flu season. The first nationwide study of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the severity of influenza in children found not just a reduction, but an absence of influenza-related hospitalizations in Canada during the 20/21 flu season.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Avian flu confirmed in Coventry park's Canada geese

Bird flu has been confirmed among Canada geese in a city park. Avian influenza had been suspected as the reason behind the deaths of water fowl at the Swanswell Park in Coventry. The city council said it has now been confirmed and has urged people not to touch any sick...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Covid-19: Data suggests Omicron wave is ‘turning around’

The continued drop in UK Covid cases indicates the Omicron wave may well be “turning around”, a leading expert advising the Government has said.Prof Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), said that the latest case figures were “cautiously good news” and he hoped the country may have a “flu-type” relationship with the virus by the end of the year.The latest data shows a 38% drop over the last seven days across the UK in the numbers testing positive for Covid-19, with 70,924 new cases reported on Sunday.Prof Tildesley...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Canada's pandemic recovery urgently needs a national school meal program

COVID-19 has exposed yet again the critical importance of Canada catching up with other G7 nations by developing and implementing a national school meal program. School meal programs meet a variety of children’s critical needs. For example, Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, now Alberta’s deputy chief medical officer of health, and formerly medical officer of health in Peterborough, Ont., has written, “this pandemic has taught us not only about physical health, but also the importance of healthy eating, mental health, social connection and learning for our kids. So, what is one ingredient needed for all of these, and overall student well-being? Healthy school...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy