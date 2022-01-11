Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
Alabama quarterback Stone Hollenbach, a former Crimson Tide walk-on, has committed to play at Western Michigan, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound signal caller never played a snap at Alabama but figures to factor more into the game plan with the Broncos in 2022. He first announced on Twitter...
Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
One of Clemson's transfers revealed Saturday where he will continue his playing career. Receiver Frank Ladson Jr. took to social media to announce he will be staying in the ACC. Ladson is headed to Miami, (...)
BOSTON (CBS) — The temperature isn’t cracking double digits and there is a wind chill advisory in Buffalo, but that didn’t stopping David Andrews from wearing his usual pre-game attire ahead of Saturday night’s Patriots-Bills Wild Card game in Orchard Park.
Cold? What cold? The Georgia native has never really been bothered by frigid conditions, which he makes clear whenever he takes the field for warmups in temps well below freezing.
With less than two hours before kickoff on Saturday, a sleeveless Andrews took the field at Highmark Stadium to get warmed up. There probably wasn’t much warming up involved; it was...
Sunday marked the end of the season for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and the beginning of a new chapter in the love story of team cheerleader Benjamin Ajani and his boyfriend, Dominic Williams, who surprised Ajani with a marriage proposal at the final game. After the national anthem and...
Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
Xavier Thomas has made his decision as to whether to return to Clemson for another season or get started on a professional football career. And it's more good news for the Tigers' defensive line. (...)
A transfer running back will not be part of Nebraska's spring recruiting class and there is uncertainty — though not finality — about the chances he joins the program in the future.
Texas A&M transfer running back Deondre Jackson, who just verbally committed to Nebraska on Tuesday and was originally expected to be a midyear enrollee, confirmed to the Journal Star that he will not be at UNL this spring.
Howard University put up a good fight but it was too much Joe Bryant Jr. and Co. to knock off Norfolk State
Current: Three seed, facing Wagner
Last week: Six seed
Lunardi has eight Big Ten teams making his 2022 bracket, the most of any conference, and the Badgers share the three line with Purdue.
He is still predicting Michigan State will be the Big Ten’s automatic qualifier as the conference tournament champion, but the Spartans are a four seed in his projection.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Mark Williams patrolled the lane with an assertive edge that had him cleaning up misses, swatting away shots and scoring through contact from defenders flailing to stop him. It was a reminder of the 7-foot-1 sophomore's potential up front for eighth-ranked Duke.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart told a near-capacity crowd at Sanford Stadium on Saturday the Bulldogs don't plan to wait another 41 years for their next national championship. “It’s moments and events like this that allow us to look back and allow us to look forward,” Smart said. “... We’re burning the boats, baby, and we’re coming back! Go Dogs!”
