Happy (royal) birthday to Kate Middleton! The Duchess of Cambridge turns the big 4-0 this weekend—on January 9 to be exact. A milestone birthday is cause for celebration—and reflection—which is why we invited Bethan Holt, fashion news and features director for The Telegraph and author of The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Royal Style, to drop by the Royally Obsessed podcast this week and share a few predictions not only for how Kate will celebrate this banner birthday, but also about what we can expect from her in the decade ahead.

WORLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO