Strictly Come Dancing's 2022 tour is about to kick off, with most of last year's cast taking to the dancefloor again, alongside a few faces from the 2020 series. We knew that Janette Manrara would be hosting the live shows, following her successful first series as the new host of Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, but now she's revealed that she is also going to bust some moves as well.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO