Did you know that Tuscaloosa has its own semi-pro football team? They’re gearing up for the upcoming season and have a few openings for players. The Alabama Steel is a semi-pro football organization located in Tuscaloosa that helps young men improve and hone their skills on the field. The learning doesn’t stop there. The Steel prides themselves in doing what they can to help players both on and off the field.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO