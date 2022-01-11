ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rivian COO stepped down in December; stock slide continues

By Editorials
Crain's Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) — Rivian Automotive Inc.’s COO stepped down last month while the EV maker was in the midst of its inaugural production rampup. Rod Copes left the company after he had held the title since March 2020, according to his profile. The company...

www.chicagobusiness.com

