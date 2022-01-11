ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chilly overnight. More sunshine with warmer temps tomorrow

By Doppler Dave Speelman
KVIA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemps will start out cold Tuesday AM with lows in the low...

kvia.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

MLK Day Off To A Cold Start, Sunny Skies Ahead With Highs In Lower 60s

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are off to a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. A beautiful MLK day ahead with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be our warmest of the week with highs in the mid 70s, partly cloudy skies, and breezy southwesterly winds 15-25 mph. Changes arrive Wednesday as another arctic front slides through North Texas. It passes through mid-morning shifting our winds out of the north 15-25 mph with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible as the front moves through although most areas will remain dry. Cold air settles in behind the front and sticks with us through the end of the work week. Thursday through Saturday mornings we start off in the 20s!  
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Philly

Wind Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia Region As Gusty Winds Expected To Be Weather Threat After Rain, Snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It started as snow, then turned into freezing rain, but now the Philadelphia region is dealing with the wind on Monday. Lingering effects from Sunday’s potent winter storm will continue in the area.  A few scattered snow showers are possible through this evening. The snow showers won’t amount to much other than an additional dusting as drier air starts filtering back into the region. High pressure will start to build across the Northeast leading to a tight pressure gradient. As this occurs, the main weather threat becomes a prolonged period of gusty winds. Winds are expected to gust between...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Low 20s Monday Night; Arctic Cold Front Coming Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered clouds Monday night with lows in the low 20s. The First Alert Weather models are calling for a breezy and cloudy day on Tuesday with highs near 40 degrees. A south wind on Tuesday could gust to 30 miles per hour at times in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) The next arctic cold front arrives on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 20s, then fall to the teens in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) A gusty north wind will make for single digit wind chills by the late afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills below zero, and as cold as 10-below in some spots in the western suburbs by Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the teens, with single digits expected once again for Thursday night. Highs in the 20s are expected for Friday and this weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 21. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 39. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, high of 24. Falling temperatures in the afternoon to the teens, then single digits at night.
CHICAGO, IL
cbs12.com

Chilly Temps Overnight

Chilly temps move into the area overnight as we see clear skies as high pressure moves in just to the north of Florida. Temps overnight will fall to the low 40's and some areas north of the Treasure Coast, possibly in the upper 30's. Bundle up for your morning commute!...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KZTV 10

Warm and windy today but more cold air on the way

If you are a fan of the warm and humid air that usually resides in South Texas, enjoy the next 36-48 hours. A strong cold front, accompanied by a lot of wind, cold air and light rain, will arrive Wednesday night and early Thursday morning and stick around through the weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
WMBB

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 1/18/22

After a freezing cold start to the day, sunshine and a southeasterly wind will help temperatures rise to the mid-upper 50s today. Warmer weather is expected for Wednesday before another cold front swings through the Panhandle Thursday. Rain chances will rise for the end of the work week, and temperatures will fall. For all the details, watch the forecast here!
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Conditions Ahead Of Late-Week Drop In Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We survived the big snow of 2022. While I am mostly kidding, it honestly isn’t every year that we see a snowstorm with more than 7” of snow falling. Officially, the two day snow total was 9.2”. Some of the snow was tacked on after the main round of snow but overall the day was about what we expected it was going to be. Snow totals coming out were closely in line with what we forecast. It’s always nice to see your forecast mostly verify, and we are seeing that with our KDKA forecast. Looking ahead there are a couple...
WOKV

First freeze in Jacksonville, gradually warmer temps to return

Jacksonville, Fl — For the first time this winter, temperatures fell to freezing at Jacksonville International Airport. Areas of frost are likely in many local neighborhoods, even closer to the coast on elevated surfaces. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says temperatures today will reach 60 degrees under...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wflx.com

Chilly temperatures bringing manatees to warmer water

The forecast Tuesday morning calls for low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s across South Florida. That is sending tourists and manatees to a popular hot spot in Palm Beach County. Manatees depend on water generally warmer than 68 degrees Fahrenheit to survive the winter, so when temperatures tumble...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy