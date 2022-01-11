DeFazio, Selinsgrove hold off Mifflinburg

SELINSGROVE — Avery DeFazio spent the better part of Monday's game playing defense in Ella Shuck's shadow, hounding the Mifflinburg standout all over the floor as the "one" in Selinsgrove's box-and-one scheme.

So it was a wonder she had enough left in the tank to dominate the final 3-plus minutes of the Seals' 26-24 win in a key Heartland Athletic Conference-Division girls basketball matchup.

DeFazio followed her go-ahead basket with a remarkable sequence of four steals, a blocked 3-pointer and a defensive rebound to keep Selinsgrove in second place in the division.

"I would say it was adrenaline, with how close the game was, but also my dad talked to me before the game," she said. "He was telling me how ... we need to be more tough with the ball, and he used the term 'grit.' So I really started thinking about that when the game started coming to an end."

There was no one grittier in the late stages Monday than the host's senior guard.

After DeFazio popped free on the left baseline for the 26-24 lead, Seals first-year coach Aaron Ettinger clamored for an immediate timeout to set up a 2-2-1 zone press. DeFazio soon got a hand on a pass near midcourt for a turnover, and then stole the ball twice more on the Wildcats' next three possessions. With just about a minute to play, DeFazio blocked a Shuck 3-point shot from the top-right of the arc, and tracked down the ball in the corner.

Finally, when Mifflinburg had the opportunity to inbound in front of its bench with 7.1 seconds remaining, DeFazio was in front of a thicket of players who kept Shuck from getting off a potential tying shot.

"I've told her many times, she's the greatest leader I've ever coached. That's college players, high school players," said Ettinger, who came to Selinsgrove's sideline from the Susquehanna women's program. "She just finds a way to pull through. I think the greatest attribute to her is how her team rallies around her. On the floor, off the floor, practice, games — they see the energy that she brings every day. She has made our program better just because of her incredible work ethic."

Cierra Adams led the Seals with six points and nine rebounds; Murphy O'Brien hit a pair of 3-pointers in her first action since the season opener; and DeFazio and Alyssa Latsha each scored five as Selinsgrove improved to 7-2 overall (5-1 HAC-I). The Seals visit archrival Shikellamy (6-2, 4-1) on Wednesday. They trail only unbeaten Shamokin (8-0, 6-0) in the division race.

Mifflinburg (4-4, 4-3) was led by Shuck's 11 points, six rebounds and four steals. Senior post Jenna Haines added seven points, four points and two blocks as the Wildcats dropped their second straight after a four-game winning streak.

"We played good defense. We battled, It's one thing we talk about: we want to keep our opponents below 30," said Mifflinburg coach Kris Shuck. "So I thought the effort was there. We just didn't execute well enough in the fourth quarter and down the stretch. Too many turnovers there.

"There was a stretch when we had two or three possessions in a row when we turned it over when we couldn't turn it over. We had to at least have a chance to get a scoring opportunity."

To their credit the Wildcats' had a chance to win or tie on the final possession, despite being shut out after Ella Shuck's free throw with 3:33 to play knotted the score at 24. They held Selinsgrove 0-for-3 shooting and four turnovers in that late span, and got a final takeaway near midcourt with 8.9 seconds left.

Ella Shuck inbounded to Avery Metzger who was met almost immediately by Selinsgrove's sixth team foul. After a Mifflinburg timeout, Metzger threw into Ella Shuck who curled off the baseline toward her bench with DeFazio on her heels. Shuck attempted to knife through a throng of defenders near the 3-point line and the ball was jarred loose. DeFazio cradled it on the floor as time expired.

"Mentally you have to know that you can't foul, but you can't play conservatively. You have to play smart," said DeFazio. "It definitely helped having my teammate, Shaela (Kruskie), and knowing it was going to be both of us (defending) instead of just me singularly. Cierra (Adams) also ended up helping."

"I didn't think they would foul Ella. I assumed that they wouldn't, but if for some reason they were going to I wanted the ball in her hands," said Kris Shuck. "We were looking to try to create something and get a shot, but kudos to them. They played it tough."

Selinsgrove played the box-and-one almost exclusively, using DeFazio and Kristin Shaffer in the first quarter while the Seals shot just 1-for-11 from the floor. It took second-quarter 3-pointers by Haylee Nava and O'Brien — back after rehabilitating a right knee injury — and four of Adams' points to give the Seals a 16-14 halftime lead.

Ella Shuck had eight of her team's first-half points (including a pair of 3s) on 3-of-7 shooting, and Haines had six as the Wildcats played with tremendous patience. The Wildcats then shot 4-of-8 in the third quarter, with Metzger scoring all four of her points, to tie at 22 through three periods.

"We had to take Shuck out of the game; that was going to be the key. We feel between Avery and Kristin we have two really athletic guards who could limit her production," said Ettinger. "The turning point of the game was just the stops we got. We always talk about getting kills — stop, score, stop — and we started to get a couple of those pieced together as the game went along."

"I give all the credit to Mifflinburg," DeFazio added. "We knew they had a strong team coming in ... and we knew it was going to be a struggle. But offensively, we're still not at the point we want to be yet."

SELINSGROVE 26, MIFFLINBURG 24

Mifflinburg (4-4, 4-3) 24

Jenna Haines 3 1-2 7, Avery Metzger 2 0-0 4, Ella Shuck 4 1-2 11, Marissa Allen 1 0-0 2, Jayda Tilghman 0 0-2 0. Totals 10 2-6 24.

3-point goals: Shuck 2.

Did not score: Meg Shively, Laine Martin.

Selinsgrove (7-2, 5-1) 26

Alyssa Latsha 2 1-2 5, Avery DeFazio 2 0-0 5, Haylee Nava 1 0-0 3, Cierra Adams 1 4-6 6, Veronica Stanford 0 1-2 1, Murphy O'Brien 2 0-0 6. Totals 8 6-10 26.

3-point goals: O'Brien 2, DeFazio, Nava.

Did not score: Delaney Parker, Shaela Kruskie, Lydia Geipel, Kristin Shaffer.

Score by quarters

Mifflinburg;5;9;8;2 — 24

Selinsgrove;3;13;6;4 — 26