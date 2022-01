An Ohio man stole a car with a passenger asleep in the back, who was eventually able to text real-time location updates to police. Police say the incident started at the Taylor Hyundai in Findlay Saturday afternoon when two teenagers went to trade in their car. Justin M. Vaughn, 31, got into the driver's seat of the car and drove away from the dealership with a 19-year-old in the backseat.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO