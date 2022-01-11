ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stetson Bennett Cries Tears of Joy After Georgia Seals Win Over Alabama

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

It was a night to remember for Georgia's QB in the national championship.

It was a night to remember for Stetson Bennett in Indianapolis on Monday.

Georgia's quarterback threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs's 32-18 victory, a win that was sealed on a pick-six from cornerback Kelee Ringo. Bennett didn't quite see the clinching play, though, as he began crying and hugging anyone in sight on the Georgia sideline following the interception.

Bennett's outpouring of emotion certainly makes sense given his path to Monday's national championship . He came to Georgia as a walk-on in 2017, and he did not log a start until midway through the 2020 season. Bennett even entered the 2021 season as the backup to USC transfer JT Daniels, though Bennett ultimately took the starting job in September after Daniels suffered an injury.

It's unlikely Bennett is the lone Georgia player, coach or fan to shed a tear or two on Monday. The win over Alabama marks Georgia's first national title since the 1980 season, and Monday's victory served as a bit of redemption after Alabama's comeback to claim the national title in January 2018.

Bennett has one more year of eligibility left if he wishes to return to Georgia. Based on Monday's result, he'll be welcomed back between the hedges with open arms if he opts for one more season in Athens.

